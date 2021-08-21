MSBSD: Rising COVID-19 cases may call for students to wear masks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough public schools may soon require masks to be worn by all students in the classroom. That’s the warning from the district’s superintendent.

“When schools move to yellow, we will reinstitute masking,” said Dr. Randy Trani. “We anticipate that’s going to happen quickly given what’s going on in the first two days of school.”

The district reported 33 cases of COVID-19 Friday at 16 schools following the first two days of classes.

“Delta is here, and we think the evidence of in school will be really rapid, and we will be moving masks back,” Trani said during an Aug. 19 online parent forum with some of the state’s top medical experts.

Sixth-graders, according to Trani, will be closely watched.

“They’re in a school environment where they’re mixing more,” Trani said. “We are worried about sixth graders.”

The new school year finds a 10% increase in the number of students in MSBSD classrooms, rather than learning online. It’s also the first time in two years high school students will attend all seven daily classes in person.

Meanwhile, Trani said schools have something new this year to monitor COVID-19 — on-campus testing.

“We’re excited about that. We think that’s going to add added protection,” said Trani.

Also, requiring masks for students is not a difficult decision for the district.

“Do we want schools to be open, or do we want schools to be closed,” Trani said.

Redington Junior/Senior High School had the highest number of cases with eight after the first two days of classes.

