Sunshine, a few clouds for the first weekend of the state fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the mythical connection between the Alaska State Fair and rain, this weekend will turn out to be mostly sunny and mostly rain free. Mostly. Expect mostly sunny skies around Southcentral for Saturday, including Palmer and the state fair. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s during the day. Look for clouds to move in Sunday afternoon. The rain isn’t expected to move in until after the fair closes Sunday night, but those showers will likely linger into Monday.

Elevated surf is expected for the Chukchi Sea Coast from Point Hope to Utqiagvik from Friday night through Sunday. Water levels between one and two feet above high tide are likely. According to the National Weather Service, “Wave action is expected to wash to the top of the beach so residents should secure items by moving them away from the beach.”

Southeast is expected to see clouds for most of Saturday but some clear skies moving in on Sunday. Temperatures in the mid to upper-60s for Sunday. The low pressure system moving through Southwest Alaska on Saturday and Southcentral on Sunday will move into Southeast on Monday.

