Three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth promotes COVID-19 vaccinations in Alaska

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mark Schlereth is one of the biggest names in Alaska sports, and Friday he shared a bigger message about COVID-19 vaccinations at a high school football game in Anchorage. Watch the video above to hear Schlereth’s remarks. More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the Alaska Department of Health Social Services website.

