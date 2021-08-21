Advertisement

Wolverines take the ice for training camp

The Anchorage Wolverines on the ice during the team's 2021 training camp.
The Anchorage Wolverines on the ice during the team's 2021 training camp.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s latest junior hockey franchise is over 20 days away from starting its season, and the Wolverines are hosting a training camp in South Anchorage to put together a team.

Fans will get their first look at the Wolverines during an intrasquad at Royal Business Systems Ice Center on Saturday at 7:07 pm. Tickets will cost $10 and the beer gardens open at 5 pm.

“Every day we are getting after it,” Wolverines head coach Mike Aikens said. “We are having fun the guys are excited to get back on the ice.”

They’ve invited 40 players to training camp, and 27 will be chosen to represent the Wolverines at an upcoming North American Hockey League showcase in Minnesota. A final 23-person roster will be announced shortly after.

The questions surrounding where the Wolverines will play home games remain as the Sullivan Arena remains a homeless shelter. The team says a temporary solution for homes games should be presented to the Anchorage Assembly by the end of the month. The Wolverines season begins with two road trips before they return to play the Springfield Junior Blues on Oct. 15.

