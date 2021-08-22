Body of hunter from North Pole found in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Park officials with the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve say the body of a missing hunter has been found.

Officials say the body of 40-year-old David White was found alongside Jacksina Creek in the northern part of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve on Saturday.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, White — who is from North Pole — stopped regular communication by InReach on Aug. 12. His last check-in was when he was about to cross Jacksina Creek to access a hunting area across the valley.

On Aug. 16, NPS Rangers were notified by his point-of-contact that he had stopped checking in. The next day a search began, which included help from Alaska Wildlife Troopers, to find White.

The search went on for a couple of days.

“By August 20th, White was officially overdue; helicopters and fixed wing aircraft continued searching from the air while ground teams walked and packrafted the area looking for signs of the hunter,” wrote the NPS.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday a packrafting search team member found the body of White.

“Based on evidence found by searchers, it appears that White attempted to cross Jacksina Creek and was swept away by the current,” the statement reads.

White’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

