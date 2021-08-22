Mark Schlereth visits the Alaska State Fair to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Mark Schlereth, former Service High School star and three-time Super Bowl winner, promoted the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 Saturday at the Alaska State Fair.

Schlereth originally had concerns about the vaccine, but his views changed over the last few months.

“My mom’s battling cancer right now, and I want to spend as much time as I could with her,” Schlereth said. “I wanted her to be as protected as possible.”

Schlereth lost a close friend to the virus earlier in August. Schlereth said that person did not get vaccinated before his death. That has since strengthened Shlereth’s resolve to get more people vaccinated.

“To me, it’s a responsibility to everyone you’re around. Not only your own family, but people across our nation,” said Schlereth. “If we’re going to be in heel together, we have to do it, and we have to do it for the greatest good.”

Schlereth appeared at the fair tent where the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Mat-Su Health Foundation have teamed to offer free vaccinations.

As of Friday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 53.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. However, the percentage of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is only 37.7%.

“What we’re seeing are the folks that are in the hospital, the vast majority of them are unvaccinated,” said DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum.

Some people took advantage of the new booth at the fair.

“It was just convenient, it’s right here, why not? Kids wanted to do it,” said Peter Speaks of Anchorage, whose three children got their vaccine. “The kids wanted to do it, so I’m going to let them do it.”

The free COVID-19 vaccinations are available every day during the fair.

