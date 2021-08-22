Advertisement

Southcentral sees the sun, but clouds return on Sunday

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral saw sunshine and warm temperatures on Saturday. Some of the warmest temperatures in the state were found in the region with Seward and Cordova hitting 72 degrees. The warm spot in the state was Port Heiden at 73 degrees.

The mostly clear skies stick around through the early part of Sunday with increasing clouds through the day. Rain showers follow behind that front. Coastal areas for Southcentral will see the main impact from the rain but Anchorage and the Mat-Su will likely see scattered showers as well.

As the clouds move into Southcentral, the sunshine moves into Southeast. Look for mostly sunny skies through the Panhandle and temperatures warming up to the upper 60s.

Rain will move through Southwest Alaska to start the day and spread into the western Interior by the afternoon.

