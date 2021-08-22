Advertisement

SWAT situation underway in the Tudor Area

Police lights.
Police lights.(Associated Press)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says officers with SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team are on the scene of an “on-going investigation” near the 1600 block of Winterset Drive Sunday.

Police say there are no road closures at this time.

APD is asking those in the area to remain inside. They are also asking people to avoid the area if they don’t need to be in the vicinity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AFD responded to a house fire early Saturday morning near Jewel Lake Road.
1 dead following a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday morning
Anchorage doctors warn collapse of the hospital system is ‘imminent’ without reduced transmission of COVID-19
Coast Guard: Search suspended for missing man near Whittier
2 deaths, 471 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd says the call of the fire came in around...
1 hurt in residential fire in the Fairview area

Latest News

Mark Schlereth meets with fans at the Alaska State Fair
Mark Schlereth visits the Alaska State Fair to promote COVID-19 vaccinations
Coast Guard: Search suspended for missing man near Whittier
Saturday Evening Weather with Tracy
AFD responded to a house fire early Saturday morning near Jewel Lake Road.
1 dead following a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday morning