SWAT situation underway in the Tudor Area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says officers with SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team are on the scene of an “on-going investigation” near the 1600 block of Winterset Drive Sunday.

Police say there are no road closures at this time.

APD is asking those in the area to remain inside. They are also asking people to avoid the area if they don’t need to be in the vicinity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.