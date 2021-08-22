Week 2: Alaska prep football recap
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here is a look at your Alaska prep football week two recap.
The big headlines, East staying undefeated and Lathrop shocking Soldotna handing the stars their third loss in 10 years.
FINAL SCORES FROM WEEK TWO:
East 59, South 22
Colony 40, Bartlett 14
Juneau 36, Dimond 6
Chugiak 17, Homer 14
Eagle River 50, Houston 0
Lathrop 27, Soldotna 21
Monroe 52, Nikiski 14
North Pole 36, Kenai Central 0
Palmer 59, West Valley 20
Redington 40, Valdez 20
Wasilla 34, Kodiak 6
West 35, Service 6
