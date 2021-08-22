Week 2: Alaska prep football recap

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here is a look at your Alaska prep football week two recap.

The big headlines, East staying undefeated and Lathrop shocking Soldotna handing the stars their third loss in 10 years.

FINAL SCORES FROM WEEK TWO:

East 59, South 22

Colony 40, Bartlett 14

Juneau 36, Dimond 6

Chugiak 17, Homer 14

Eagle River 50, Houston 0

Lathrop 27, Soldotna 21

Monroe 52, Nikiski 14

North Pole 36, Kenai Central 0

Palmer 59, West Valley 20

Redington 40, Valdez 20

Wasilla 34, Kodiak 6

West 35, Service 6

