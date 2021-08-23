Advertisement

Anchorage gyms worry about COVID-19 cases but are not closing

A member at Alaska Fitness lifting weights.
A member at Alaska Fitness lifting weights.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the end of summer drawing closer, Anchorage gyms are preparing for the people packing up their tents and hiking boots and taking out their gym clothes for the busier winter season. At the same time, the pandemic that drastically affected their businesses last year is getting worse again.

At Alaska Fitness, owner Jennifer Novak remembered the times of closures and mandated masks at the gym, and how many members didn’t like having to wear them while working out.

“In the gym, I just followed what the mayor asked us to do,” Novak said. “And it wasn’t fun for people to work out with a mask on and it was very hard to run a business that way.”

Right now, she said she’s watching the case counts rising and worrying about her members’ health. Although she’s not requiring masks or any kind of proof that unmasked members are vaccinated.

“I can’t be asking people to do that if I want to stay open,” she said.

Novak said she and what employees she’s able to keep are still constantly cleaning the place, although that’s gotten harder with staffing shortages.

Likewise at Anytime Fitness, Operations Manager Frederick Williams said they are trying to keep the gym clean and safe for the members. He said they’ve implemented some new technology to keep track of all the cleaning to make sure nothing is missed. There too, everyone is cleaning all the time — even he and the sales department chip in on that front.

“As long as we maintain those systems, I feel we will be good and beneficial and still keep people safe,” Williams said.

Much of the guidance from the CDC on how gyms can be safe with the pandemic moving forward isn’t very new — mainly it calls for gyms and fitness centers to do regular cleaning, for people inside to maintain social distancing as much as possible, and sick employees and members to stay home.

The latest update for CDC guidance in this category of business is from June.

While COVID-19 is rearing its head again, however, Novak and Williams don’t have much fear of closures in Anchorage because of the positions of Mayor Dave Bronson being very different from that of his predecessors.

“Definitely two very different mayors, and that’s why I’m urging people to wear a mask if they’re worried or they’re not vaccinated,” Novak said.

“As of right now, I do not see indication at least from our current administration that they are looking to shut down. But if they do we will act accordingly to what the policies are,” Williams said.

At the same time, state healthcare leaders are calling on people to take care of themselves in order to protect themselves from severe COVID-19 symptoms if caught.

Novak and Williams said gyms staying open is a cornerstone of people accomplishing those goals, while also taking proper vitamins and eating healthy.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
3 arrested following SWAT situation in Tudor area Sunday
The body of missing hunter was found near Jacksina Creek Saturday.
Body of hunter from North Pole found in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
AFD responded to a house fire early Saturday morning near Jewel Lake Road.
1 dead following a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday morning
Coast Guard: Search suspended for missing man near Whittier
Anchorage doctors warn collapse of the hospital system is ‘imminent’ without reduced transmission of COVID-19

Latest News

Visitors to the Alaska State Fair wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Alaska State Fair urges caution to help slow spread of COVID-19
Sunday evening weather with Tracy
Blood Bank of Alaska is calling for O negative donors
HS Football week two recap
High School football week two top recap