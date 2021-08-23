Cool, soggy weather to start the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dry weather has been hard to come by this month as only seven days have been completely dry across Anchorage. With rain being the dominant weather story through much of August, Anchorage is already closing in on 3 inches of rain. This is the most the city has seen since August of last year. It’s quite possible that by the end of the month, we could see more than 3 inches of rain across the Anchorage Bowl; however, beyond Wednesday, we’re trending drier conditions across Southcentral.

Dry weather certainly isn’t something that we’re seeing this morning, as widespread rain continues to impact the region. While the activity is very light, it’s continuing the trend of what has been an active and wet weather pattern this month. While the rain certainly isn’t as heavy as what we saw earlier in the month, the widespread rain will still bring many areas anywhere from a tenth of an inch for inland regions to well over an inch of rain for coastal regions through the middle of the week. The heaviest rain is set to occur through the day today and into Tuesday. Per usual, some dry time is possible across Southcentral, but expect more wet weather as oppossed to drier conditions. With cloudy skies and rain in the forecast, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s both today and into Tuesday. It’s certainly beginning to feel like we’re transitioning in between two seasons as climatological summer comes to an end next Tuesday.

Rain looks to finally depart Southcentral by Thursday, with only stray showers looking possible. This is good news for fairgoers as the drier weather and slightly warmer conditions look to make a comeback by then. It’s quite possible we could even see some sunshine into the weekend. While rain can be expected today, it’s almost assured that by the weekend, those heading to the Alaska State Fair will see better conditions.

As the rain departs us through the middle of the week, expect widespread rain to push into Southeast. This will once again restart a wet weather pattern that will continue through the rest of the week. As a result, temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs, as oppossed to the mid-60s that will be seen today under plentiful sunshine.

