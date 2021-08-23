Advertisement

Fire engulfs Two Rivers Lodge outside Fairbanks

This is the 3rd structure fire on Chena Hot Springs Road in less than a week
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Two Rivers Lodge along Chena Hot Springs Road was decimated by a fire around midnight Sunday.

This recent event marks the third structure fire to occur along that road in less than a week. The previous two have been confirmed as arson investigations.

“It is too early in the investigation to determine if this morning’s fire is connected to the string of arsons that occurred earlier this summer in the Two Rivers area,” said Austin McDaniel, a public information officer with Alaska State Troopers, through an email Monday morning.

He noted that no injuries were caused by the fire.

A deputy fire marshall with the Alaska Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and will conduct a “cause and origin investigation,” McDaniel said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

