Fire engulfs Two Rivers Lodge outside Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Two Rivers Lodge along Chena Hot Springs Road was decimated by a fire around midnight Sunday.

This recent event marks the third structure fire to occur along that road in less than a week. The previous two have been confirmed as arson investigations.

“It is too early in the investigation to determine if this morning’s fire is connected to the string of arsons that occurred earlier this summer in the Two Rivers area,” said Austin McDaniel, a public information officer with Alaska State Troopers, through an email Monday morning.

He noted that no injuries were caused by the fire.

A deputy fire marshall with the Alaska Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and will conduct a “cause and origin investigation,” McDaniel said.

This has to stop. 11th building down. A place filled with so much life and memories. 8th grade graduation 22 year ago,... Posted by Christine Guzman on Monday, August 23, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

