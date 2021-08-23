Mat-Su school bus driver shortage causes numerous route cancellations due to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is experiencing a bus driver shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the cancellation of 76 bus routes for a select number of schools starting on Monday.

In an email sent out to families Sunday night, the school district said the bus routes will be canceled for the day and “possibly throughout this next week.” However, special education bus services will not be “impacted by the cancelation,” the email said.

“All MSBSD schools will remain open tomorrow (Monday) for in-person learning, even the schools that will not have regular education bus service,” the email said. “All absences will be excused for students in the schools who are unable to attend in-person without bus service.”

The remaining bus routes are expected to experience delays due to substitute bus drivers maneuvering on new routes.

“Thank you for your patience and flexibility,” the email said.

The school district’s administration is likely to look at canceling other bus routes throughout the week.

The school district reported a total of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases at 16 schools by Monday, according to its website.

As of Monday, the following regular education bus routes have been canceled until further notice:

Palmer High School (Bus routes #: 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24)

Palmer Junior Middle School (Bus routes #: 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24)

Sherrod Elementary (Bus routes #: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17)

Swanson Elementary (Bus routes #: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17)

Butte Elementary (Bus routes #: 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24)

Sutton Elementary (Bus routes #: 1, 2)

Academy Charter (Bus routes #: 106, 436)

Shuttles to/from Palmer to Valley Pathways (#17 Morning / #16 Afternoon) and CTHS (#34 Morning / #2 Afternoon) and (#37 Morning / #8 Afternoon)

