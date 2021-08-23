Rain spreads across much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain moved through Southwest Alaska on Sunday before spreading into Southcentral by midday. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Bethel had received almost a half-inch of rain since midnight. Kodiak, almost a quarter of an inch. Most areas in Southcentral remain below a tenth of an inch of rain for Sunday (as of 6 p.m.) but the rain and showers will stick around through Monday. Seward will likely see up to another inch of rain. Whittier could see 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in the next 48-hours.

The rain is expected to extend into the Interior by Monday night and Tuesday.

Southeast gets one more day of sunshine on Monday before the clouds and rain showers move in Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures across Southeast warmed into the 70s in some locations on Sunday with Haines hitting 72 degrees. Juneau and Ketchikan both hit 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.