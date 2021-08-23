Advertisement

‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
3 arrested following SWAT situation in Tudor area Sunday
The body of missing hunter was found near Jacksina Creek Saturday.
Body of hunter from North Pole found in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
AFD responded to a house fire early Saturday morning near Jewel Lake Road.
1 dead following a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday morning
Coast Guard: Search suspended for missing man near Whittier
Anchorage doctors warn collapse of the hospital system is ‘imminent’ without reduced transmission of COVID-19

Latest News

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is experiencing a bus driver shortage due to the...
Mat-Su school bus driver shortage causes numerous route cancellations due to COVID-19
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
California wildfires: Caldor Fire evacuations continue