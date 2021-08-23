Troopers searching for armed man after an officer was shot in Anchor Point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska State Trooper has been shot in Anchor Point, and authorities are now searching for a man in connection with the incident.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch report that a trooper assigned to Anchor Point was shot around 1 p.m. Monday. Troopers are now searching for 60-year-old Bret Herrick of Anchor Point in connection with the shooting. They wrote that Herrick is “considered armed and dangerous”.

Alaska State Troopers are searching for 60-year-old Bret Herrick, shown here, in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Anchor Point, Alaska. (Photo courtesy Alaska State Troopers)

The trooper who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is being treated, though troopers wrote that his condition isn’t known at this time.

“Troopers are asking the public to avoid the Anchor Point area as they search the area,” the dispatch states.

According to a Facebook post by Western Emergency Services, the fire and EMT service for Anchor Point and Ninilchik on the southern Kenai Peninsula, the shooting happened at the Warehouse in Anchor Point, a local store.

The Chapman School in Anchor Point is also under lock down for the time being, the school confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

