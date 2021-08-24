Alaska Redistricting Board approves tight turnaround to redraw the state’s political map

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Redistricting Board has approved a tight timeline to redraw the state’s political boundaries for the 2022 general election.

The independent board consisting of five members will present at least one draft political map on or before Sept. 11. A public comment period will then begin and other maps can be considered at a planned Sept. 17 meeting.

A final map will need to be approved by the board before a Nov. 10 deadline. Legal challenges are anticipated which are common during redistricting processes.

The board’s time pressure comes down to the late release of 2020 population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. For decades, that data was released in March so states could redraw political boundaries in time for the general election held November of the following year.

COVID-19 delayed the release of the official population data. It was released on Aug. 12, triggering articles in the Alaska Constitution that mandate when new political maps must be drawn.

There was uncertainty when the 90-day constitutional deadline to approve a new map would begin. Peter Torkleson, director of the state redistricting board, explained the data was expected in late September, but it was officially released in August.

Board members spoke to their attorney, Matt Singer, who said the Aug. 12 start date is in “the spirit” of the Alaska Constitution. The board approved the Nov. 10 deadline on Monday to finalize the state’s legislative map.

The race is now on to redraw the state’s political boundaries. The constitution requires that Alaska be divided into 40 House districts and 20 Senate districts. They must also be “compact” and “contiguous” with residents of a similar socioeconomic status.

Eric Sandberg, a demographer with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, explained there has been less of a fluctuation in population among the state’s districts than in previous redistricting cycles.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s population grew by 20.3% over the past decade, but that was less than the growth seen between 2000 and 2010 when the borough’s population increased by over 30,000 people.

Anchorage and Fairbanks saw their populations shrink over the past 10 years as did parts of Southeast Alaska. Parts of Northern and Western Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula saw big population gains over the same period.

Some individual districts saw big population swings since the last U.S. Census data was released in 2010:

House District 8 in the Mat-Su saw the biggest population gain. It is currently held by Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, and it grew by 29.54% over the past 10 years.

House District 5 in Fairbanks saw the biggest population drop over the same period. It’s held by Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, and its population shrank by 9.06%.

The last redistricting process was drawn out with challenges on the shape of districts and how they clashed with federal requirements for Alaska Native representation. One map was thrown out, and the Alaska Supreme Court only approved another after the 2012 general election.

As the Anchorage Daily News wrote in 2013, this year’s process could be streamlined after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal preclearance requirements for the state’s electoral map. Advocates of the 1965 Voting Rights Act have expressed concerns about safeguards for Alaska Native voters.

Nicole Borromeo, a board member and a vice president of the Alaska Federation of Natives, said in August that there has been some “misunderstanding and misinformation” about the impacts of the Supreme Court decision. Alaska is still bound by the Voting Rights Act and its legislative map has to follow the law, she said.

“There is no difference this year as compared to previous cycles. We still have to comply to the one person, one vote constitutional mandate,” Borromeo added. “And make sure that majority-minority districts do have the opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.”

