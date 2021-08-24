Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
3 arrested following SWAT situation in Tudor area Sunday
The body of missing hunter was found near Jacksina Creek Saturday.
Body of hunter from North Pole found in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
AFD responded to a house fire early Saturday morning near Jewel Lake Road.
1 dead following a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday morning
(File)
Fire engulfs Two Rivers Lodge outside Fairbanks
Coast Guard: Search suspended for missing man near Whittier

Latest News

More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge
Monday evening weather with Tracy
Anchorage boy goes viral on TikTok
Anchorage boy becomes TikTok sensation by eating vegetables
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea