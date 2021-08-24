Advertisement

Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work

A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.(annieks4 | Wahoo Seafood Grill)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A customer at Wahoo Seafood Grill called the staff into the dining area Tuesday night and presented them with a $10,000 tip to be shared.

“He thanked them for showing up and working hard,” the restaurant posted on social media.

Each staff member walked away with no less than $1,000 that night.

“I’m not usually an emotional guy, but this really got me. I’m blown away. We’re ALL blown away by his generosity,” owner Shawn Shepherd said, adding that the last year and a half has been difficult on the service industry.

“We’re hurting and we’re exhausted, but this incredible act of kindness has restored our faith in humanity.”

Restaurant employee Zach Connelly told WCJB that everyone was appreciative of the generous gesture.

“Everybody was super grateful, and I think just kind of taken aback by it -- someone recognizing their handwork,” he explained.

Wahoo Seafood Grill is a local, veteran-owned establishment in Gainesville, Florida with a second location in Tallahassee.

On Tuesday night, a customer asked our entire restaurant staff to come to the dining area. He thanked them for showing...

Posted by Wahoo Seafood Grill Gainesville on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers continue search for armed man after officer was shot in Anchor Point
(File)
Fire engulfs Two Rivers Lodge outside Fairbanks
Police lights.
3 arrested following SWAT situation in Tudor area Sunday
COVID-19.
More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend
The body of missing hunter was found near Jacksina Creek Saturday.
Body of hunter from North Pole found in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict
Tuesday, August 24 Morning Weather
Tuesday, August 24 Morning Weather
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders meet to press Biden on Afghanistan deadline
More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
COVID-19 outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific