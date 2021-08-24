Advertisement

East Anchorage, Lathrop sit atop the latest prep football polls

Football field.
Football field.(Associated Press)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network released its latest high school football poll heading into the third week of the season, and East Anchorage High School sits atop the Division I poll after a convincing victory against South Anchorage.

The Thunderbirds are followed by Juneau and West Anchorage in the poll as the only three unbeaten left in the Cook Inlet Conference.

These rankings set up a big week three matchup between Juneau and West as they kick-off at West Anchorage High School on Saturday.

The ASBN Division II/III poll saw a big shakeup as Lathrop took over the top spot, defeating Soldotna High School over the weekend. Lathrop is only the third team to defeat the Stars in the past 10 seasons. The Malemutes will have their hands full this weekend as they travel to East Anchorage to take on the Thunderbirds on Friday.

Division IRecordWeek 3 Opponent
1. East2-0Lathrop
2. Juneau2-0West
3. West2-0Juneau
4. Colony1-1South
5. South0-1Colony
Division II/IIIRecordOpponent
1. Lathrop2-0East
2. Eagle River2-0Noth Pole
3. Monroe2-0Eielson
4. North Pole2-0Eagle River
5. Wasilla2-0West Valley

