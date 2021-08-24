Feline traffic higher at Anchorage Animal Care and Control this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For those looking to add an extra furry member to the family, now is an excellent time to adopt a cat from Anchorage Animal Care and Control because there’s just so many of them there right now.

AACC Public Relations Coordinator Laura Holman said the number of cats they have this year is way up compared to 2020. Through June, 215 cats have gone through the shelter doors — up from 115 in 2020.

Likewise, people are giving their pets up for adoption more right now according, to Holman. She said this month, they’ve had 77 owner surrenders. Last August that number was 46.

“Some people are having financial problems,” Holman said. “Part of it could be that they had their animals in their homes while they’re working from home and now they’re going back in the office and the animals are not reacting well and being destructive. There’s a lot of different reasons, but we are seeing some really huge numbers coming in.”

She said the agency does have room for more cats, but there have been times this summer where they were pressed for space. Since the numbers are still high, they aren’t renting out the cat traps to anyone other than people who have lost their own cat and are trying to recover them.

Holman said these numbers are always in flux, and a lot of adoptions have happened recently. However, she said shelters and animal control offices have been seeing similar trends nationwide.

Getting the cats and kittens adopted should be a little bit easier at AACC, because of a new $10,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Organization. Holman said the money will go into all things related to cat adoption, including spay and neutering for over 100 cats.

While the hope is to get as many cats and kittens into their forever home as possible, Holman said they do still want the public’s help in keeping the number of cats at AACC manageable.

She recommends people who find lost cats to ask neighbors if they’re missing a pet, and to utilize a number of social media pages in the city where people post about lost and found animals.

