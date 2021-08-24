Pedestrian in hospital after collision in Downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man was taken to the hospital following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Monday afternoon in Downtown Anchorage.

In a community alert, the Anchorage Police Department reported that around 3:30 p.m. officer responded to the intersection of East 6th Avenue and Ingra Street for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A man has been taken to a hospital, the alert said, but his condition is not known at this time.

The northbound lanes of Ingra Street at East 6th Avenue are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, officers wrote, and is cooperating with officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.