Rain continues into Wednesday; drier days ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In what seems like a neverending story, rain is once again in the forecast. August has already eclipsed the 3-inch mark for rain and more is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. While the trend of wet weather has been with us, the activity won’t be as widespread as what we have been dealing with. Starting today, many locations across Southcentral will see morning showers with drier conditions into the afternoon. The only exception will be Prince William Sound, where up to an inch, if not more, can be expected through the day. This comes as the main moisture source begins to shift to the east and into the panhandle. Although drier weather can be expected this afternoon, overcast skies and cooler temperatures stay with us.

We stay dry into the night and then one final push of rain moves through into Wednesday. This will bring us the potential for a quarter to half an inch of rain across much of Southcentral, with coastal regions seeing higher amounts. It’s this system that will likely bring much of the area its last decent rain for the month. As it filters out, drier and sunnier conditions will move into Southcentral. It’ll take some time for the overcast skies to clear out, but by week’s end, sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s make a return.

A different story will be seen in the Southeast as wet and windy conditions make a return to the region. While it won’t be a drencher, much of the panhandle will see up to an inch of rain into Thursday, with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Expect the wet weather to stick around through the rest of the week with hints of sunshine and drier conditions as next week approaches.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

