Rain spreads out and shifts to the east

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska saw another day of rain and showers on Monday. Rain will persist overnight through Anchorage and people can expect some winds to pick up along Turnagain Arm for tonight with east winds 20 to 35 mph.

The rain lingers around Southcentral for Tuesday but mainly around Prince William Sound. Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna region, and the Kenai Peninsula should have a day with clouds and some isolated showers.

So far for the month of August, Anchorage has seen 2.88 inches of rain. This is about 3/4 of an inch above normal for this date in August and more than twice what Anchorage received last year by Aug. 23.

Monday brought another day of sunshine and warm temperatures across the Panhandle. Juneau and Petersburg hit 71 degrees which made them the warmest locations in the state. The system that brought the rain to Southcentral on Sunday and Monday will slide to the east and move into Southeast Alaska for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain is likely across the Interior tonight and through tomorrow, with steady rain picking up by the afternoon around Fairbanks and Fort Yukon. Temperatures will once again warm up to upper 50s.

