Advertisement

Rain spreads out and shifts to the east

Alaska's Weather Source logo.
Alaska's Weather Source logo.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska saw another day of rain and showers on Monday. Rain will persist overnight through Anchorage and people can expect some winds to pick up along Turnagain Arm for tonight with east winds 20 to 35 mph.

The rain lingers around Southcentral for Tuesday but mainly around Prince William Sound. Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna region, and the Kenai Peninsula should have a day with clouds and some isolated showers.

So far for the month of August, Anchorage has seen 2.88 inches of rain. This is about 3/4 of an inch above normal for this date in August and more than twice what Anchorage received last year by Aug. 23.

Monday brought another day of sunshine and warm temperatures across the Panhandle. Juneau and Petersburg hit 71 degrees which made them the warmest locations in the state. The system that brought the rain to Southcentral on Sunday and Monday will slide to the east and move into Southeast Alaska for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain is likely across the Interior tonight and through tomorrow, with steady rain picking up by the afternoon around Fairbanks and Fort Yukon. Temperatures will once again warm up to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
3 arrested following SWAT situation in Tudor area Sunday
The body of missing hunter was found near Jacksina Creek Saturday.
Body of hunter from North Pole found in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers searching for armed man after an officer was shot in Anchor Point
(File)
Fire engulfs Two Rivers Lodge outside Fairbanks
AFD responded to a house fire early Saturday morning near Jewel Lake Road.
1 dead following a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday morning

Latest News

Monday, August 23 Morning Weather
Cool, soggy weather to start the week
Monday, August 23 Morning Weather
Monday, August 23 Morning Weather
Alaska's Weather Source Logo
Rain spreads across much of Alaska
Sunday evening weather with Tracy