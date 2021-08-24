Advertisement

Save Seawolf Hockey within $250,000 of fundraising goal as deadline looms

The UAA hockey team.
The UAA hockey team.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program is $250,000 shy of its $3 million fundraising goal with eight days remaining until its Aug. 31 deadline.

On Monday, Save Seawolf Hockey Chairwoman Kathie Bethard said the group of hockey boosters have raised $2.75 million, averaging about $200,000 in donations per month.

“We have huge momentum going on right now,” Bethard said. “We are very confident we will reach that $3 million mark.”

Bethard thinks they’ll be able to raise at least $2.85 million by Aug. 31, and says the big goal is to get reinstated by Sept. 8 or 9 when the next University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting is scheduled to be held.

“Our driver, our goal is to be reinstated for that time,” Bethard said. “That’s what we are pushing for and continuing to raise money.”

In August 2020, former UAA chancellor Cathy Sandeen announced plans to eliminate hockey, skiing and gymnastics from the school. A month later, the University of Alaska board of regents gave the programs a lifeline and allowed them to raise two years worth of funds in pledges and donations to avoid elimination.

Hockey is the last program working toward reinstatement; both gymnastics and skiing have reached their fundraising marks.

Donations toward rescuing the hockey program can be made online at the Save Seawolf Hockey website or text ‘UAAHOCKEY’ to 41444.

