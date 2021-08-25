Alaska, FEMA discuss hospital resource options amid COVID-19 surge

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska is discussing hospital resource options with the federal government as an ongoing COVID-19 surge strains the state’s health care system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has received formal requests from states for hospital staffing help, including from Alabama, Oregon, Idaho and Kentucky.

Clinton Bennett, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, said there are discussions “to assess what options might be available as we continue to battle this pandemic.” Nothing has been formalized.

“We work with each state individually to discuss current shortfalls, anticipated needs and available deployable assets,” said Hannah Weinstein, a spokesperson for FEMA’s regional office.

Alaska’s health care system is stressed. It’s facing staffing shortages and fatigue among nurses and doctors, as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high.

“This is as serious as it gets,” said Jared Kosin, president and CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association.

Anchorage’s three major hospitals are full or close to capacity and some regional hospitals are also struggling.

Dr. Bob Onders, administrator of the Alaska Native Medical Center, says the hospital is currently at 100% capacity. An alternate care site has been opened with 10 additional beds, but they are also full.

Elective surgeries have been postponed at the medical center, including some that are serious like cancer resection surgeries and vascular surgeries, Onders said.

“What we have to do on a daily basis is ensure we have staffing to meet those needs,” he added.

Alaska Regional Hospital had beds available on Tuesday, but that can change each day or hour-by-hour, said Dr. Tim Ballard, the hospital’s chief medical officer.

Mikal Canfield, a spokesperson for Providence Alaska Medical Center, said cases come in waves. Most are among unvaccinated residents as the state experiences a surge of the delta variant.

Providence has paused elective surgeries that require overnight stays for four nights over the past month.

Beds aren’t just filled with COVID-19 patients. Hospital administrators say some are filled by tourists visiting Alaska, others are filled by normal summer accidents and residents who put off medical care for months during the pandemic.

A challenge for administrators has been transferring patients who need higher levels of care. The state of Washington has struggled with its availability of intensive care beds and so has the state of Oregon.

Some Alaska patients have been sent as far away as Denver, Onders said.

The ability to transfer patients within Alaska has also been limited. Normally, patients from rural Alaska are sent to Anchorage, but that has not always been possible with an ongoing staffing and bed shortages.

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center has recently received medical transfers from elsewhere inside Alaska, which is uncommon.

Alan Craft, a spokesperson for the hospital, said it has been busy but the strain is not as acute as in Anchorage. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough hospital has contingency plans to increase its capacity as needed, Craft said.

Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna has been “running full, or close to full every day, for weeks,” said Camille Sorensen, a spokesperson for the hospital. It has seen its highest rates of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Sorensen added.

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is a bright spot, currently. It has bed space, but it can’t be expected to take all of Alaska’s patients if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Kosin said.

“That is an indicator to us that our ability to transfer within Alaska is becoming pretty compromised,” he added.

Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital is evaluating non-urgent surgeries and limiting visitors. The PeaceHealth Medical Center in Ketchikan is doing OK, the bigger issue is when transfers Outside are needed.

Kate Govaars, a spokesperson for the medical center, explained Ketchikan’s hospital is part of a network across Washington and Oregon. Some of those hospitals have been at capacity.

“That poses a concern for us,” Govaars said.

There are regular discussions between the governor’s office and Alaska’s hospital administrators. Kosin says talks are productive and creative solutions are being discussed like expanding telehealth to out-of-state medical providers.

Some Alaska hospital administrators have suggested reopening a field hospital in case the state’s hospitals are overwhelmed. One operated as a backup at the Alaska Airlines Center for months during the pandemic.

Kosin suggested that option is a last resort, a big challenge would be finding doctors and nurses who could work there.

“I think we’re all concerned about any more pressure that the system can take,” he added.

