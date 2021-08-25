Advertisement

Alaska Native convention pushed to December over COVID surge

A sculpture made from walrus ivory is displayed at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.
A sculpture made from walrus ivory is displayed at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Federation of Natives has postponed its annual convention because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The convention is traditionally the largest gathering of Alaska Natives in the state. It had been set for Oct. 21-23 but is now planned for mid-December in Anchorage.

The federation board of directors in a statement cited the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide.

Organizers will continue to plan for an in-person convention at the Dena’ina Convention Center in downtown Anchorage with a virtual option.

However, the board will make a decision by mid-October on whether to maintain the in-person component.

