Alaska Native convention pushed to December over COVID surge
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Federation of Natives has postponed its annual convention because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The convention is traditionally the largest gathering of Alaska Natives in the state. It had been set for Oct. 21-23 but is now planned for mid-December in Anchorage.
The federation board of directors in a statement cited the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide.
Organizers will continue to plan for an in-person convention at the Dena’ina Convention Center in downtown Anchorage with a virtual option.
However, the board will make a decision by mid-October on whether to maintain the in-person component.
