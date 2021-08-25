Anchor Point man faces attempted murder charge in shooting that injured trooper

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who authorities sought for the better part of Monday and into Tuesday morning now faces charges including attempted murder in the Monday shooting in Anchor Point that injured an Alaska State Trooper.

Authorities initiated a manhunt Monday afternoon in the small southern Kenai Peninsula community after a trooper was shot while on duty. Troopers wrote in a release that the trooper contacted 60-year-old Bret Herrick in an Anchor Point business and attempted to arrest him on multiple outstanding warrants.

A Facebook post by Western Emergency Services, the fire and EMT service for Anchor Point and Ninilchik on the southern Kenai Peninsula, identified the location as the Warehouse in Anchor Point, a local store.

Troopers allege that Herrick fired at the trooper with a handgun, injuring them. The trooper also fired his service weapon, according to the online dispatch report, and that trooper’s name will be released after 72 hours, according to department policy.

At last report, the trooper was in “fair” condition at an Anchorage hospital.

Alaska State Troopers arrested 60-year-old Bret Herrick, shown here, in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Anchor Point, Alaska. (Photo courtesy Alaska State Troopers)

After a search that extended into the night, Herrick was found near his home in Anchor Point around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was arrested and taken to the Homer Jail, and now faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. According to online court records, his arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Kenai Courthouse.

Online court records show Herrick had four other open criminal cases from October 2020 through this July, for charges ranging from reckless endangerment and resisting arrest to violating conditions of release.

In 2013, Herrick accepted a plea deal in a case in which he was accused of kidnapping, armed assault and robbery. At that time, he pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.

Before he was found and arrested, troopers asked the public to avoid the Anchor Point area while they searched, and asked people not to pick up hitchhikers in the area. Chapman School in Anchor Point was initially put on lockdown, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District closed school on Tuesday as a precaution.

“Law enforcement from across the region, Department of Public Safety aircraft assets, and Alaska State Troopers Special Emergency Reaction Team members from across the state descended on Anchor Point to search for Herrick,” troopers said in the dispatch report.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation conducted the shooting investigation.

