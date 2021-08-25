Antibody treatment to ease COVID-19 side effects offered to those at high risk of severe illness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More people are learning about an antibody treatment for people who are COVID-19 positive that can help lessen COVID-19 symptoms. It’s called monoclonal antibody infusion.

This is a treatment many are opting for if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or if they have come into close contact with a positive person.

This antibody treatment is available to high-risk patients including those with obesity, hypertension, lung disease, diabetes, or are 65 and older. In a Monday press release, the Anchorage Health Department announced that it has increased availability of the treatment for people age 12 and older “who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk of disease progression.” This is in partnership with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Advanced Nurse Jill Green says for this drug to be effective, a person needs to get it within 10 days of testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

“This is an antibody infusion, vaccines are kind of our primary means of prevention right now and I would love it if the world would get vaccinated but I understand there’s a lot of fears around the vaccine,” Green said. “Still this is a treatment if you ended up with COVID, kind of a secondary treatment so to speak.”

The IV infusion takes 20 minutes and then the person will be monitored for about an hour afterward for possible side effects.

Currently, there is only one location providing this service, free of charge, in Anchorage and it’s been set up by the state.

“If we can give them this treatment, and keep them from getting terribly sick, they don’t end up in the hospital and we know right now that our communities’ hospital resources are incredibly strapped.” Green said. “This treatment really could help alleviate that burden and impact, on our hospital systems, so again I can’t stress enough, the side effects from getting this treatment are nothing.”

After getting this infusion a person has to wait 90 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic is located in the Tikahtnu Commons next to Lowe’s. To make an appointment call 907-764-3142 or 907-227-7699.

The clinic can also make house calls.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.