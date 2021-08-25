Advertisement

Landslide prompts closure on Denali park road in Alaska

Denali National Park and Preserve (NPS Photo Tim Rains)
Denali National Park and Preserve (NPS Photo Tim Rains) (KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) - Officials say road access in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska is being restricted due to a long-running landslide issue that has been exacerbated by climate change.

A statement from the park says the road that runs through the park was closing to nonessential vehicles, pedestrians and bikes west of mile 43 on Tuesday, because of unsafe conditions caused by a landslide in the Polychrome Pass area.

Buses are the main way for visitors to access the park. They’ll continue to run to mile 42.

The park says climate change has taken what was previously a problem solved with road repairs and “made a challenge too difficult to overcome with short-term solutions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers arrest man in connection to shooting officer in Anchor Point
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing
In this file photo, a grizzly and her large cub roam alongside Denali Park Road. (National Park...
Indiana man in ‘stable condition’ after grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park, officials say
COVID-19.
13 new COVID-19 deaths identified in Alaska
COVID-19.
More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend

Latest News

A body chart shows various joints throughout the body, which can be affected by Ehlers-Danlos...
Health professional provides insight on Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
Wednesday, August 25 Morning Weather
Wednesday, August 25 Morning Weather
Roberto Zuniga Pena, right, goes over the pre-flight checklist with his instructor, Colby Myers.
UAA, ASD partnership puts high school students in the sky
The Anchorage Assembly meets Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage mayor names Sami Graham new chief of staff