The neverending story: Rain moves through Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you guessed rain was in the forecast for today, you would be right. It’s a case of wash, rinse and repeat as Southcentral continues to see wave after wave of rain push through the region. The good news is that while rain is expected today, drier days are ahead for the region.

While we are starting off dry this morning, the rain will quickly arrive into the afternoon and evening hours. Initially, the rain will move into the western Susitna Valley and then spread eastward across the region. This fast-moving system will still bring plenty of rain, as many locations will see upwards of a quarter to half an inch of rain. The only exception will be coastal regions of Southcentral, which will see lighter amounts. This comes as the bulk of the precipitation looks to stay fixated on the Mat-Su Valley into the night.

Rain will stay with us overnight into Thursday before tapering off. As it does so, we could see some sunshine throughout the day on Thursday. If you’re heading out to the Alaska State Fair you can expect nice and quiet conditions, a complete opposite of what the last few days of the fair saw. This dry time will once again be short-lived, as rain makes a return heading into Friday. Although this will be the case, this batch of rain looks to primarily affect the morning and early afternoon hours. Once the rain exits into Friday afternoon, sunshine and drier conditions make a return to the region. In fact, sunshine and dry weather will carry us into the weekend and the last part of August. This will be a welcoming trend considering we’ve only seen seven full days of no rain in Anchorage.

While August will end on a dry note for us, the same can’t be said for Southeast. The region is gearing up for several days of consecutive rainfall, with widespread rain expected today becoming scattered into Thursday. Expect this activity to continue into Saturday before drier and sunnier conditions make a return to the panhandle.

With clearer skies expected into the weekend for Southcentral, temperatures will take a nosedive. It’s quite possible that many could wake up Saturday morning to some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since May. For most of us, that would mean temperatures dipping into the upper 30s.

Have a safe Wednesday!

