Recall Dunleavy effort ends due to lack of signatures to force vote

(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office ended on Wednesday due to a shortage of signatures that would force a special election.

Recall Dunleavy Chair Meda DeWitt announced the end of the campaign in an opinion article with the Anchorage Daily News. She has not yet responded to Alaska’s News Source’s requests for comment.

Last month, the Alaska Supreme Court affirmed that the Recall Dunleavy effort had the right to move forward.

However, as of Wednesday, the effort is still missing just below 9,000 signatures to reach its goal of 71,252 signatures needed to follow through with Dunleavy’s removal, according to the campaign’s website.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

