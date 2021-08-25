Wet weather headed to Southcentral on Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This afternoon and evening has been great rainbow chasing weather as we’re seeing a mix of sun, clouds, and rain showers Tuesday as a storm pushes into Prince William Sound.

This area of low pressure is delivering heavy rain to Cordova, but further north and west, it’s just isolated showers mostly confined to the areas near mountains. Temperatures will hold in the low 50s overnight.

A second storm is forming in western Alaska which will move into Southcentral mid-morning Wednesday. This storm will move through quickly, but will likely bring significant rain to the area.

Isolated showers are possible in the morning, but heavier rain will arrive later in the day. The Susitna Valley will be the first area in Southcentral to see the band of rain mid-morning, followed by the rest of the Matanuska-Susitna area and Anchorage Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will hold in the low 60s.

August is Anchorage’s wettest month on average, but this year we’ve seen an especially wet end to summer. With today’s rainfall, 3.03 inches of rain has fallen at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport which is more than eight-tenths of an inch above normal.

Dry weather is likely again Thursday and we’ll see just a chance for showers Friday, but we’ll see decreasing clouds across the area this weekend, with mostly sunny skies likely early next week.

Southeast will also see back-to-back storms, bringing more rain to the area tomorrow.

Have a great start to Wednesday and keep the rain gear handy for the afternoon.

