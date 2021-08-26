Advertisement

11 deaths, 620 COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday

(WVLT)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 11 deaths and 620 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHSS says eight deaths of Alaska residents were identified through death certificate review, while three deaths of nonresidents were also identified through the same process.

The resident deaths were a Northwest Arctic Borough resident in his 70s, a Southeast Fairbanks Census Area man over the age of 80, a Wasilla resident in her 70s, an Anchorage woman over the age of 80, an Anchorage resident in his 70s, an Anchorage resident in his 60s, a Soldotna resident in his 40s and an Anchor Point man over the age of 80.

As of Wednesday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 60.2% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that 54% are fully vaccinated.

DHSS is reporting that there are 130 people currently being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 30 people are on ventilators.

Of the 620 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 573 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 210
  • Wasilla: 57
  • Fairbanks: 42
  • Juneau: 32
  • Nome Census Area: 31
  • Palmer: 24
  • Homer: 17
  • North Pole: 16
  • Ketchikan: 15
  • Kodiak: 15
  • Kenai: 14
  • Chugiak: 10
  • Eagle River: 9
  • Soldotna: 9
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 6
  • Sitka: 6
  • Anchor Point: 5
  • Nikiski: 5
  • Delta Junction: 4
  • Copper River Census Area: 3
  • Girdwood: 3
  • North Slope Borough: 3
  • Salcha: 3
  • Seward: 3
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3
  • Chevak: 2
  • Dillingham: 2
  • Nome: 2
  • Skagway: 2
  • Sterling: 2
  • Unalaska: 2
  • Willow: 2
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2
  • Bethel: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula: 1
  • Craig: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Douglas: 1
  • Ester: 1
  • Fritz Creek: 1
  • Petersburg: 1
  • Tok: 1
  • Utqiaġvik: 1
  • Valdez: 1
  • Wrangell: 1

The statewide alert level remains high at 447.4 cases per 100,000.

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.68 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.78%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers arrest man in connection to shooting officer in Anchor Point
COVID-19.
13 new COVID-19 deaths identified in Alaska
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing
In this file photo, a grizzly and her large cub roam alongside Denali Park Road. (National Park...
Indiana man in ‘stable condition’ after grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park, officials say
Alaska State Troopers.
Anchor Point man faces attempted murder charge in shooting that injured trooper

Latest News

Anchorage Health Department sees an increase in COVID-19 testing
A body chart shows various joints throughout the body, which can be affected by Ehlers-Danlos...
Health professional provides insight on Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter