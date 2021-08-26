11 deaths, 620 COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 11 deaths and 620 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHSS says eight deaths of Alaska residents were identified through death certificate review, while three deaths of nonresidents were also identified through the same process.

The resident deaths were a Northwest Arctic Borough resident in his 70s, a Southeast Fairbanks Census Area man over the age of 80, a Wasilla resident in her 70s, an Anchorage woman over the age of 80, an Anchorage resident in his 70s, an Anchorage resident in his 60s, a Soldotna resident in his 40s and an Anchor Point man over the age of 80.

As of Wednesday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 60.2% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that 54% are fully vaccinated.

DHSS is reporting that there are 130 people currently being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 30 people are on ventilators.

Of the 620 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 573 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:



Anchorage: 210

Wasilla: 57

Fairbanks: 42

Juneau: 32

Nome Census Area: 31

Palmer: 24

Homer: 17

North Pole: 16

Ketchikan: 15

Kodiak: 15

Kenai: 14

Chugiak: 10

Eagle River: 9

Soldotna: 9

Northwest Arctic Borough: 6

Sitka: 6

Anchor Point: 5

Nikiski: 5

Delta Junction: 4

Copper River Census Area: 3

Girdwood: 3

North Slope Borough: 3

Salcha: 3

Seward: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Chevak: 2

Dillingham: 2

Nome: 2

Skagway: 2

Sterling: 2

Unalaska: 2

Willow: 2

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2

Bethel: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula: 1

Craig: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Douglas: 1

Ester: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Petersburg: 1

Tok: 1

Utqiaġvik: 1

Valdez: 1

Wrangell: 1

The statewide alert level remains high at 447.4 cases per 100,000.

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.68 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.78%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.