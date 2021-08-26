730 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 730 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

As of Thursday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 60.3% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that 54.1% are fully vaccinated.

DHSS is reporting that there are 127 people currently being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 26 people are on ventilators.

Of the 730 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 701 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 261

Wasilla: 67

Fairbanks: 44

Ketchikan: 43

Homer: 35

Eagle River: 34

Palmer: 33

Utqiaġvik: 22

North Pole: 16

Soldotna: 16

Juneau: 12

Northwest Arctic Borough: 10

Kenai: 9

Nome Census Area: 9

Seward: 7

Kotzebue: 6

Nikiski: 6

North Slope Borough: 6

Chugiak: 5

Copper River Census Area: 5

Sterling: 5

Denali Borough: 4

Dillingham Census Area: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 4

Anchor Point: 3

Bethel Census Area: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 3

Bethel: 2

Big Lake: 2

Cordova: 2

Girdwood: 2

Salcha: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Dillingham: 1

Haines: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Kodiak: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Nome: 1

Petersburg: 1

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka: 1

Skagway: 1

Tok: 1

No new deaths were reported Thursday. DHSS says so far there have been 427 resident deaths.

The statewide alert level remains high at 456.7 cases per 100,000.

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.69 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.03%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.