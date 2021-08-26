Alaska Center for the Performing Arts will require visitors to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Sept. 1 be prepared to show a COVID-19 vaccination card at the door, or proof of a negative test to enjoy events at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s part of a new policy announced by the PAC, as well as its main user groups, the Anchorage Concert Association, Anchorage Symphony and Anchorage Opera that applies to both children and adults.

The policy states:

Attendees over the age of 12 must provide either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or proof of a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.

Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.

All attendees, regardless of vaccination status or test result, are required to wear masks at all performances and events at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Codie Costello, president of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, said the mitigation policy is meant to keep COVID-19 out of the PAC, but that the policy would be updated regularly.

Costello wrote in an email:

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and work closely with all of our users on an event-by-event basis to develop updates to the mitigation plan that meet the needs of their events, the community and our shared teams beyond October.”

The new policy is getting some push-back, but not as much as expected, according to Jason Hodges, executive director of the Anchorage Concert Association.

Ticket holders who want refunds to PAC events can get them, but Hodges said they only had to issue about 100 refunds for their upcoming show, The Piano Guys, out of more than 3,600 tickets that were sold. Hodges said many of the refunded tickets were actually good seats, and some of those tickets have already been resold.

