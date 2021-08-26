Advertisement

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts will require visitors to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts is requiring visitors to mask-up, get vaccinated or...
The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts is requiring visitors to mask-up, get vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Sept. 1 be prepared to show a COVID-19 vaccination card at the door, or proof of a negative test to enjoy events at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s part of a new policy announced by the PAC, as well as its main user groups, the Anchorage Concert Association, Anchorage Symphony and Anchorage Opera that applies to both children and adults.

The policy states:

  • Attendees over the age of 12 must provide either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or proof of a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.
  • Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.
  • All attendees, regardless of vaccination status or test result, are required to wear masks at all performances and events at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Codie Costello, president of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, said the mitigation policy is meant to keep COVID-19 out of the PAC, but that the policy would be updated regularly.

Costello wrote in an email:

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and work closely with all of our users on an event-by-event basis to develop updates to the mitigation plan that meet the needs of their events, the community and our shared teams beyond October.”

The new policy is getting some push-back, but not as much as expected, according to Jason Hodges, executive director of the Anchorage Concert Association.

Ticket holders who want refunds to PAC events can get them, but Hodges said they only had to issue about 100 refunds for their upcoming show, The Piano Guys, out of more than 3,600 tickets that were sold. Hodges said many of the refunded tickets were actually good seats, and some of those tickets have already been resold.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Charging documents offer more insight into the shooting of a trooper in Anchor Point
11 deaths, 620 COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday
COVID-19.
13 new COVID-19 deaths identified in Alaska
The Anchorage Assembly meets Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage mayor names Sami Graham new chief of staff
Southeast Aviation flight crashed August 5th, killed all six people onboard it
NTSB releases first report into deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

Latest News

Alaska Fishtopia
Alaska Fishtopia
Alaska House sees progress grind to a halt on this year’s Permanent Fund dividend
Personnel from Alaska Air National Guard's 176th Wing, and 3rd Wing brought evacuees to Kuwait.
Alaska-based troops help evacuate people from Afghanistan
Coronavirus
730 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday