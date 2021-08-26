Advertisement

Anchorage’s Daishen Nix signs with Houston Rockets

(KTUU)
(KTUU)(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Daishen Nix signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent after suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA summer league. The Rockets signed Nix to a training camp deal according to the Houston Chronicle.

If Nix makes the team out of training camp, he’ll join former Ignite teammate and Rockets lottery pick Jalen Green. Nix will have to earn a roster spot during training camp or he’ll likely be sent to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets G League affiliate.

The guard had originally signed to play at UCLA but opted out to play for Ignite instead, a developmental team made up of veterans and teenage prospects in G-League.

He went to Mears Middle School and left to play in Las Vegas with Trinity International High School. Nix gave Alaskans a brief glimpse at his game during the 2020 Alaskan Airlines Classic when Trinity traveled to Anchorage to play in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers arrest man in connection to shooting officer in Anchor Point
COVID-19.
13 new COVID-19 deaths identified in Alaska
In this file photo, a grizzly and her large cub roam alongside Denali Park Road. (National Park...
Indiana man in ‘stable condition’ after grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park, officials say
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing
(File)
Charging documents offer more insight into the shooting of a trooper in Anchor Point

Latest News

The Yukon Quest finish line in downtown Fairbanks. (KTUU)
Yukon Quest to host four mid-distant races in 2022 to keep race afloat
Football field
ASAA working on COVID-19 mitigation plan for upcoming state championship events
The UAA hockey team.
Save Seawolf Hockey within $250,000 of fundraising goal as deadline looms
Football field.
East Anchorage, Lathrop sit atop the latest prep football polls