Anchorage’s Daishen Nix signs with Houston Rockets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Daishen Nix signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent after suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA summer league. The Rockets signed Nix to a training camp deal according to the Houston Chronicle.

If Nix makes the team out of training camp, he’ll join former Ignite teammate and Rockets lottery pick Jalen Green. Nix will have to earn a roster spot during training camp or he’ll likely be sent to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets G League affiliate.

The guard had originally signed to play at UCLA but opted out to play for Ignite instead, a developmental team made up of veterans and teenage prospects in G-League.

He went to Mears Middle School and left to play in Las Vegas with Trinity International High School. Nix gave Alaskans a brief glimpse at his game during the 2020 Alaskan Airlines Classic when Trinity traveled to Anchorage to play in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.