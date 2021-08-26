Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations to be mandated for Bartlett Regional Hospital staff in Juneau

A file photo of the Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau on Dec 22, 2020
A file photo of the Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau on Dec 22, 2020(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a board of directors meeting on Tuesday, the Bartlett Regional Hospital has approved a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all staff as a condition of employment.

The board’s unanimous vote prompts the hospital’s chief executive officer to “develop and implement a vaccination mandate that will also extend to medical staff who work in the hospital,” according to a hospital press release.

“Although we respect the personal choices of our employees, it is our strong belief that the safety afforded by vaccination requires a vaccine mandate,” said Board Member and Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Lindy Jones in the release.

The hospital administration is set to develop this policy with officials from the City of Juneau, Borough of Juneau Law Department and union leaders.

The release noted that staff with medical or religious concerns may request an exemption.

“We understand the concerns around such a mandate,” said Bartlett CEO Rose Lawhorne in the release. “But as the local leader in healthcare, this step communicates our commitment to our community to follow best practice and do everything we can to protect ourselves and our patients.”

