Gov. Dunleavy calls for release of funding for scholarships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday called on his Office of Management and Budget to release funding for scholarships.

The move opens up funds for appropriations passed in the FY22 state budget that was eventually subject to the reverse sweep. The scholarships expected to receive funding include the University of Alaska Performance Scholarship Awards, $11.7M, and the WWAMI Medical Education Program, $3.3M.

The three-quarter vote, known as “the reverse sweep,” was needed to keep dozens of state accounts full from July 1, the start of the next fiscal year. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate failed to pass that measure before adjourning in June.

“Alaska’s students who worked hard and excelled and chose to stay in Alaska deserve stability in their university education. Performance scholarship recipients and WWAMI students can rest assured the funding for their secondary education is secure,” Dunleavy said in a statement.

According to the release, the Dunleavy administration’s analysis on the recent court decision on the Power Cost Equalization Program and Endowment. It showed that “the appropriations made in the general fund budget were enacted prior to the sweeping of funds into the Constitutional Budget Reserve, and therefore should be funded.”

The release from his office goes on to say the governor’s direction to OMB is effective immediately.

