Landslide cancels 2021 Denali Road Lottery

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A landslide that was recently reported at Pretty Rocks has canceled the 2021 Denali Road Lottery and Military Appreciation Day.

In a Denali National Park and Preserve news release, it is said the landslide is closing over half of the Denali Park Road.

Related: Landslide prompts closure on Denali park road in Alaska

Park officials say the transit and tour buses will remain running to give visitors the opportunity to travel to Mile 42 of the park road through Sept. 16. The next day restricted portion of the Park Road from Mile 15 to Mile 30 will open to private vehicles until weather and road conditions close the road at Mile 3 for the winter season.

Officials add that 2021 Road Lottery permit holders should expect an email soon and be ready to get an automatic $25 refund on the credit card that was used to sign up for the Road Lottery in Recreation.gov.

The Denali Park Road will be closing to traffic beyond mile 43 due to unsafe road conditions in the Polychrome area. Check out the Current Conditions page on Denali's website to learn more. — Denali National Park (@DenaliNPS) August 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.