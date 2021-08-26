Advertisement

NTSB releases first report into deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

Southeast Aviation flight crashed August 5th, killed all six people onboard it
Southeast Aviation flight crashed August 5th, killed all six people onboard it(NTSB)
By Dave Leval
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The flightseeing plane that crashed in Misty Fjords National Monument Wilderness on Aug. 5 struck a tree first. That’s new information released in the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report.

The report also found that other pilots reported low cloud cover in the area the same day the plane crashed, killing all six people onboard it.

Related: NTSB plans to start wreckage recovery Sunday following the deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

“It’s basically who, what, when, where,” NTSB Alaska Chief Clint Johnson said when he discussed the report. “It gives a better picture of the weather conditions at Ketchikan at the departure time. And the timeline as far as the tour goes.”

Southeast Aviation operated the flight that carried five passengers and a pilot. It went down on its way back to Ketchikan.

“The weather in Ketchikan was flyable at that point,” Johnson said. “But unfortunately, at the accident site, vastly different. Low ceilings, and considerably different from what was being reported in Ketchikan.”

It was previously reported that bad weather at the crash scene hampered recovery efforts for about a week.

Meanwhile, it’s too early to speculate on what went wrong.

“We’re in the formative stages right now, man, machine, environment,” Johnson said. “Processes of elimination at this point right now, all three of those options are on the table. Nothing has been eliminated.”

Johnson said it will take at least a year before we know the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers arrest man in connection to shooting officer in Anchor Point
COVID-19.
13 new COVID-19 deaths identified in Alaska
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing
In this file photo, a grizzly and her large cub roam alongside Denali Park Road. (National Park...
Indiana man in ‘stable condition’ after grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park, officials say
Alaska State Troopers.
Anchor Point man faces attempted murder charge in shooting that injured trooper

Latest News

Anchorage School District building (KTUU)
Teachers, ASD back to the bargaining table, while COVID leave raises eyebrows
Ed Lamm accepts a plaque from Blood Bank CEO Bob Scanlon recognizing 50 years of giving blood.
Wasilla man recognized for five decades of donating blood
11 deaths, 620 COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday
Anchorage Health Department sees an increase in COVID-19 testing