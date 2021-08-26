Storms lining up across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of 8 p.m., Anchorage picked up another 0.12″ of rain, bringing our monthly rainfall total to more than 3.15″. That’s about eight-tenths above normal for this point in August and more rain is on the way.

Four separate storm systems are moving across Alaska. One in the Aleutians, one in Southeast, one in Southcentral, and another off the coast of Nome, and while most areas are seeing rain, some of the higher elevations are seeing snow!

Fresh snow fell above 6,000 feet at Denali. (NPS: Leah Mellencamp)

The front moving across Southcentral will bring rain through the night, but drier weather is likely most of Thursday with highs returning to the low 60s.

The break from the rain will be short though as the storm currently in Nome is headed to Southcentral Friday. This storm is peaking up strength and will now move more directly across the region. This will not only bring even wetter weather to the area Friday, but it will also usher in colder air behind it.

Dry and even mostly clear weather is likely starting Saturday but temperatures will drop. Saturday morning will likely be our coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures falling to the upper 30s and low 40s across Southcentral. More termination dust is also likely across the Talkeetna Mountains heading into the weekend.

Have a great start to your Thursday and enjoy the sun breaks!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.