Widespread rain, cooler weather returns Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is closing in on having one of the top 15 wettest months for August this month. This comes as more than three inches of rain has fallen during the month, with more expected into Friday. While some lingering showers are with us today, we’ll see some dry time and maybe even some peeks of sunshine. If you’re heading to the Alaska State Fair, you may want to keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy just to be on the safe side, as passing rain showers are likely. As a result of lingering rain and overcast skies, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the lower 60s today. Enjoy the dry time we’ll see today, as widespread rain, which could be heavy at times makes a return overnight into Friday.

A cold front that is currently sweeping through western Alaska will be the catalyst for the rain as we near the weekend. Initially, the rain will be light, but we could see heavier rain as the front begins to approach Southcentral. Anchorage and surrounding areas could easily top out with more than half an inch of rain. This will likely lead to the area seeing the wettest August since 2017, and one of the wettest on record.

If you have any plans to head to the Alaska State Fair on Friday, you’ll want to make sure you keep that rain gear handy throughout the day. Rain will come to an end on Friday night and then the coolest air of the season will spill into Southcentral. It’s not unlikely for many of us to wake up Saturday morning with temperatures dipping into the 30s. Parts of the Valley could even see some frost on the ground or your vehicles.

As rain leaves Southcentral, it will take aim on the Southeast with very heavy rain and potentially windy conditions. This will stay in the Southeast from Friday night into the first part of the weekend, with many areas easily seeing anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain. As usual with these systems, heavier amounts of localized rain can also be expected. Once the rain exits, drier and sunnier conditions make a return.

Sunshine and dry weather will be seen for all of Southcentral and Southeast starting this weekend, although it will be delayed until Sunday for Southeast. We’ll close August on a wet note and enter September on a dry and warmer note.

Have a wonderful day!

