Alaska-based troops help evacuate people from Afghanistan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaska-based troops are helping evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from violence in Afghanistan.

Members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing’s 144th Airlift Squadron and active-duty airmen from the 3rd Wing’s 517th Airlift Squadron are helping in the evacuation.

They are using two C-17 Globemaster III jets that belong to the Alaska Air National Guard.

Related: Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

The troops took some of the evacuees to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The Pentagon has not said where else evacuees have been taken.

The Guard said another crew from the 144th will join the relief effort within the next week.

The Pentagon estimates about 88,000 American citizens, and civilian allies, have been flown out of harm’s way since Aug. 14.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.