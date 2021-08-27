Anchorage cements August into top 10 wettest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moderate to heavy rain continues to push through Southcentral, with many spots already closing in on half an inch of rain. This has officially pushed Anchorage into one of the wettest Augusts on record.

Years Precipitation Amount 1989 9.77″ 1997 8.37″ 2006 5.64″ 2016 5.45″ 2013 5.04″ 1981 4.96″ 1999 4.40″ 2021 4.10″ * As of this article. Subject to change as rain continues to fall. 2017 4.10″ 1993 4.02″

The widespread rain comes as a frontal boundary marches across the state, bringing cooler conditions, snow in higher elevations and breezy winds. As the front pulls through we’ll keep the rain with us, although the activity is expected to lighten up into the evenings hours. It’s highly possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could see upwards if not more than three-quarters of an inch of rain. Higher amounts will be seen across Prince William Sound, where upwards of 2 inches is possible by nightfall. The only location not seeing any significant rain is the Kenai Peninsula where amounts will total anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. It’s very possible that by the end of the day, Anchorage will see August end as the 7th wettest on record.

As the rain comes to an end tonight, we’ll see colder air spill into the region. Any moisture that remains could fall as snow in the higher elevations of the Chugach Mountains, but it will all depend on the timing of the air. We’ll begin to see the colder air spill in as winds shift out of the north. It’s here where winds could reach upwards of 30 to 35 mph into the evening hours. With temperatures expected to gradually fall through the day, a wind chill in the mid-40s isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. We’ll see skies clear out through the night as the rain shifts into the Southeast, with the coldest air of the season set to follow. It’s looking more likely that most of Southcentral will see temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s, making this the coldest air since May. There’s a small chance some portions of the valley could dip into the mid-30s with some frost potential looking possible.

As the rain moves into the Southeast, it will bring widespread heavy rain and the potential for 1 to 3 inches of rain into early Sunday morning. While no significant impacts look likely, those that see the heaviest rain will want to watch out for area creeks and rivers. The rain looks to lighten up into Sunday morning for the panhandle, with sunshine and warmer temperatures returning into next week.

If you’re heading to the Alaska State Fair this weekend, you can expect sunshine and plenty of it. Temperatures will be cool in the morning, with afternoon highs climbing into the low- to mid-60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

