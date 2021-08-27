Advertisement

Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul's airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift.(AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
By SAYED ZIARMAL HASHEMI, TAMEEM AKHGAR and CARA ANNA
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover. The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Kabul residents said several flights took off Friday morning.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, in the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. In an emotional speech, President Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, far more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago.

