Rain moves into Southcentral overnight, Southeast by late Friday

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is moving into Southcentral beginning late Friday night. Anchorage is looking at about an inch of rain in less than 24-hours. The heaviest totals in Southcentral will be in eastern Prince William Sound. Cordova could see more than three inches of rain in about 48-hours.

The system swings through Southcentral and picks up some moisture from the Gulf of Alaska. Southeast should expect to see rain coming through starting Friday night and sticking around through most of Saturday. Areas around Juneau could see about two and a half inches of rain and Petersburg could see near four inches of rain between Thursday night and Saturday night.

Behind the front, high pressure builds in and that means some sunshine returns to Southcentral (starting Saturday) and Southeast (starting Monday).

