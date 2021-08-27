Advertisement

Strong winds could whip up century-old volcanic ash, reduce air quality

Poor air quality is possible Friday and Saturday across southern Kodiak Island
This Aug. 20, 2010 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the lava dome named...
This Aug. 20, 2010 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the lava dome named Novarupta marks the 1.2 mile (2 km) wide vent of the 1912 Novarupta-Katmai eruption. While western U.S. states were suffering from hazy red skies from wildfires, Alaska was dealing with an air quality problem born a century ago. Strong southerly winds picked up loose ash from a 1912 volcanic eruption, sending an ash cloud about 4,000 feet into the sky. (Peter Kelly/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)(Peter Kelly | AP)
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ash from the 1912 Novarupta-Katmai eruption will likely cause poor air quality for parts of Kodiak Island, as strong winds move in on the backside of a cold front.

The winds will gust out of the northwest up to 40 mph across Shelikof Strait and the waters around Southern Kodiak are likely to resuspend ash from a 109-year-old eruption, according to the National Weather Service. The villages most likely impacted will be Karluk and Akhiok, where the poor air quality could lead to respiratory ailments if the ash is inhaled.

The ash comes from the largest eruption of the 20th century when Novarupta exploded, blocking the sun for nearly 60 hours on June 6, 1912. The magnitude of the eruption is said to be larger than any other eruption in North American history and led to 30 times more magma than the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. The volcanic event which lasted for three days nearly buried the village of Katmai, with the extent of the ash eventually circling the earth.

The hot gases, lava and ash that flowed through the Ukak River valley were reshaped into a barren and steaming landscape. The steam from fumaroles — an opening in or near a volcano where hot sulfurous gases emerge — lasted for years after the eruption, with the fumaroles cooling off by the 1930s. It’s the remnants of this that are still known as “The Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes,” which is still filled with ash up to 700 feet thick. It’s this ash that can occasionally be whipped up by frontal systems and winds that move through the region and lead to poor air quality.

Thankfully, winds are expected to die down into the weekend, leading to improved air quality and sunnier skies across southern Kodiak Island.

