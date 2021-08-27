Advertisement

Troopers make arrest for arson investigations near Fairbanks; 17-year-old faces numerous charges, troopers say

Scenes from an unoccupied home fire on Chena Hot Springs Road.
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers said a 17-year-old from Interior Alaska was identified as “a person of interest” for the arson investigation of the Two Rivers Lodge along Chena Hot Springs Road outside of Fairbanks.

The teenager, who is identified as “J.G.,” was arrested by troopers and the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office on Thursday, according to a Friday morning online dispatch. It also noted that troopers believe the teenager allegedly started the other fires that have stricken the Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley communities since May.

Troopers said the teenager became a suspect for the Two Rivers Lodge fire after they allegedly found surveillance footage of the teenager filling up a gas can before the fire was set.

The dispatch said troopers obtained search warrants for J.G.’s home, electronics and vehicle, where investigators claim to have uncovered digital and physical evidence related to the crime.

The teenager was subsequently arrested and sent to the Fairbanks Youth Facility, according to the dispatch. Troopers have charged J.G. with two counts of first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary and multiple counts of criminal mischief.

“The Arson I charges will auto-waive J.G. to adult status, and he will be tried as an adult,” the dispatch stated.

Additional charges are expected to follow as the investigation continues, the dispatch said.

The agency shared this message to those involved in the arson investigation and arrest of J.G.:

“The Department of Public Safety would like to thank our partners at the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Alaska Department of Law, Alaska State Park Rangers, and the Alaska Division of Forestry for their assistance over the course of this months-long investigation.

“The Department would also like to thank the residents of Interior Alaska for their countless tips and reports that contributed to this successful investigation; additionally, we appreciate the Two Rivers community members who patiently waited for this arrest and fully cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

