Wasilla man wielding BB gun killed by Palmer, Wasilla police after chase, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Palmer and Wasilla police officers shot and killed a 27-year-old Wasilla man who allegedly reached for a BB gun following a police chase across both towns, according to Alaska State Troopers investigating the case.

Zaqua Radle-Maxson was identified as the man who police fatally shot Thursday evening, the agency said in an online dispatch Friday.

No officers were injured by the chase or shooting incident.

According to the dispatch, a Palmer police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle speeding near the Alaska State Fairgrounds around 6:43 p.m. that day. After failing to stop, the officer initiated a chase on the motorcyclist, which later included Wasilla police after entering their jurisdiction.

During the chase, troopers said that officers noticed a “holstered handgun on the motorcycle operator’s belt.”

The 17-minute chase came to an end when the motorcyclist stopped on Church Road, near the Spruce Avenue intersection, and allegedly reached for what officers believed was a handgun.

“Due to the driver’s actions, Palmer police officers and Wasilla police officers fired their service weapons, fatally injuring the motorcycle driver,” the dispatch stated. The agency did not note how many officers fired their weapons or how many shots were fired.

The dispatch said police later realized that the “firearm” was actually a “full-size BB gun designed to look like a functioning handgun.” It added that the BB gun did not have an orange tip or marking to differentiate it from a real handgun.

Following the officer-involved shooting, both police departments requested troopers to investigate the incident.

Troopers said the officers who fired their weapons at Radle-Maxson have been placed on administrative leave. The agency also noted that those officers will be identified after 72 hours of the shooting.

Once troopers complete their investigation, it will be reviewed by the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

